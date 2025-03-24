Court upends Greek attempts at returning refugees to Turkey

Greek authorities are likely scrambling for solutions after a top court ruled Turkey unsafe for refugees.
The move last Friday (21 March) by the Greek Council of State has tossed a spanner in the works in how Greece handles asylum applications for the vast majority of people entering the country from Turkey.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
