euobserver
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Egypt's strongman leader Abdel Fattah al-Sissi. (Photo: European Union, 2024)

Egypt's EU-funded border guards 'implicated in Sudanese abuse'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Egypt's border guard forces been accused of mass deportations of Sudanese refugees, according to a new report by Amnesty International.

The border guard received a slice of some €80m in EU funds two years ago, firs...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

euobserver

