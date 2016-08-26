Pig-head propaganda: Hungary's war on refugees

“What crime did we commit for 40 police officers to surround us? It’s like they think we are terrorists or criminals,” 48-year old Khatoon, a Yazidi woman from Iraq who had several family members who were murdered or taken hostage by the jihadist group Isis, told me.

For a month, she had been forced to wait in the mud at the Hungarian border to file her asylum application.

Khatoon’s analysis is spot on. Over the past two years, I have documented abysmal conditions in camps, deten...