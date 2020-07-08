EU mulls new system to check illegal pushbacks of migrants

The European Commission says it may now propose a new system to monitor illegal pushbacks of migrants - amid mounting evidence of abuse by both Croatia and Greece.

Speaking to MEPs on Monday (6 July), the European Commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson said more needs to be done to ensure EU states respect fundamental rights while guarding borders.

"It is time to consider if we also need to put in place a new mechanism to monitor and verify reports of pushbacks," she said.