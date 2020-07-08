Ad
euobserver
A boat with migrants intercepted by the Turkish Coast Guard is suspected of having been pushed back by the Greeks (Photo: Republic of Turkey)

EU mulls new system to check illegal pushbacks of migrants

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it may now propose a new system to monitor illegal pushbacks of migrants - amid mounting evidence of abuse by both Croatia and Greece.

Speaking to MEPs on Monday (6 July), the European Commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson said more needs to be done to ensure EU states respect fundamental rights while guarding borders.

"It is time to consider if we also need to put in place a new mechanism to monitor and verify reports of pushbacks," she said.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

