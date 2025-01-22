Ad
Frontex's current Warsaw HQ. It last year created a new intelligence division amid aspirations to become an 'intelligence-driven agency' by 2027 (Photo: European Union, 2019)

EU states set to 'grudgingly' approve massive new Frontex HQ

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

After years of delays, the EU's border agency Frontex is inching closer to its grand project to build a massive new headquarters in Poland's capital, Warsaw.

The council, representing member states, is set to discuss and vote on the issue Friday (24 January).

"The council will agree to ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

