EU states set to 'grudgingly' approve massive new Frontex HQ

After years of delays, the EU's border agency Frontex is inching closer to its grand project to build a massive new headquarters in Poland's capital, Warsaw.
The council, representing member states, is set to discuss and vote on the issue Friday (24 January).
"The council will agree to ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.