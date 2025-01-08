Ad
European data protection superviser Wojciech Wiewiórowski said the information exchange means individuals ran the risk of wrongfully being linked to criminal activity across the EU (Photo: Aegean Boat Report)

Frontex faulted for sharing asylum debriefs with EU police agency

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Border force Frontex has been faulted for sharing debriefs of intercepted asylum seekers with the EU's police agency, Europol.

The reprimand, issued on Wednesday (8 January) by the EU's data protection supervisor (EDPS), raises concerns that innocent people may have ended up on an EU police database.

Frontex shared personal data of NGO staff with Europol six times
