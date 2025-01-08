Frontex faulted for sharing asylum debriefs with EU police agency

Border force Frontex has been faulted for sharing debriefs of intercepted asylum seekers with the EU's police agency, Europol.
The reprimand, issued on Wednesday (8 January) by the EU's data protection supervisor (EDPS), raises concerns that innocent people may have ended up on an EU police database.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
