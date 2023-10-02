Ad
euobserver
Frontex transferred the personal details of NGO staff to Europol in six out of 505 cases (Photo: Christopher Jahn/IFRC)

Frontex shared personal data of NGO staff with Europol six times

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border force Frontex shared the personal data of NGO staff with police in at least six cases, after collecting the information during debriefing interviews with asylum seekers as part of an anti-smuggling operation.

The findings follow earlier revelations that the Warsaw-based agency apparently held over 1,000 documents containing the word "NGO" — a figure since revised down to 505. The reports were given to Europol, the EU's police agency based in The Hague, Netherlands.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

NGOs appear in over 1,000 Frontex smuggling documents
EU data protection chief launches Frontex investigation
Frontex transferred the personal details of NGO staff to Europol in six out of 505 cases (Photo: Christopher Jahn/IFRC)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections