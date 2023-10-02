Frontex shared personal data of NGO staff with Europol six times

The EU's border force Frontex shared the personal data of NGO staff with police in at least six cases, after collecting the information during debriefing interviews with asylum seekers as part of an anti-smuggling operation.

The findings follow earlier revelations that the Warsaw-based agency apparently held over 1,000 documents containing the word "NGO" — a figure since revised down to 505. The reports were given to Europol, the EU's police agency based in The Hague, Netherlands.