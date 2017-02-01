Migration crisis: EU leaders to step up Libya aid

The EU wants to ramp up help for Libya's weak government to reduce the number of migrants coming to Europe, according to draft declaration from EU leaders seen by this website.

The document, prepared ahead of a summit in Malta later this week, says priority must be given to train, equip, and support the Libyan national coast guard.

"Complementary EU training programmes must be rapidly stepped up, both in intensity and numbers," it notes.

"We are determined to take additional...