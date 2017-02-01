Ad
Migrant smuggling in Libya is a lucrative trade (Photo: USEmbMalta)

Migration crisis: EU leaders to step up Libya aid

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU wants to ramp up help for Libya's weak government to reduce the number of migrants coming to Europe, according to draft declaration from EU leaders seen by this website.

The document, prepared ahead of a summit in Malta later this week, says priority must be given to train, equip, and support the Libyan national coast guard.

"Complementary EU training programmes must be rapidly stepped up, both in intensity and numbers," it notes.

"We are determined to take additional...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

