Balkans migrant route in EU spotlight

EU foreign and home affairs ministers hosted a meeting on Thursday evening (8 October) with representatives from the Western Balkans and Syria's neighbors, Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, to tackle the tensions arising from the influx of migrants and refugees arriving via this transit route to Europe.
This was the first time ministers have discussed the refugee crisis in this format.
Federica Mogherini, the EU's foreign policy chief said after the meeting that the countries of the r...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
