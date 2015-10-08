Russia-Turkey gas pipeline delayed, halved in size

Russia's gas pipeline to Turkey will be built later than planned and will be half its original size, state firm Gazprom has said.

Alexander Medvedev, its deputy CEO, told Russian media on Wednesday (7 October), "As there is no inter-governmental [IGA] agreement [between Russia and Turkey], the deadline is changing".

"How long it's postponed for depends on when the agreement gets signed. If the deadline’s pushed back by a year, that won't be a tragedy".

Medvedev voiced a si...