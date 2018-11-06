Ad
euobserver
The European Commission wants to increase return rates. (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Infographic

Asylum seekers appealing returns must get own travel documents

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, graphics by EDJNET, Brussels,

People refused asylum in Europe may be asked to get their own travel documents at embassies even during appeal, posing risks to themselves and their families.

The proposal follows a revision of the EU's directive on returns, announced in September by the European Commission as part of a broader effort to remove failed asylum seekers.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, had said effective return rates needed to be increased, given that most people told to leave ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of LawInfographic

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU commission rejects Italy budget threat on migrants
Prague set to leave UN migration pact, despite EU concerns
Asylum reforms derailed, as EU looks to north Africa
The European Commission wants to increase return rates. (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Tags

MigrationRule of LawInfographic

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections