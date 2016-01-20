EU criminal database to include non-EU citizens

An EU-wide database on people who committed a crime will be expanded to include non-EU nationals.

EU commissioner for justice Vera Jourova said in Strasbourg on Tuesday (19 January) the change would be introduced as part of a broader security response to the Paris attacks last November.

“Judges, prosecutors or the police will be better equipped for EU-wide cooperation that will guarantee the security of all citizens throughout the EU,” she said.

Jourova said the update would...