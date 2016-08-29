Under-fire Merkel defends migration policy

German chancellor Angela Merkel stood by her open-door policy towards asylum seekers in an interview on Sunday (28 August) and urged EU members that have refused to take in people to accept refugees.

“It doesn’t work for some countries to say: ‘We don’t want to have Muslims at all, even if it’s necessary for humanitarian reasons,’” Merkel told German broadcaster ARD.

The German chancellor spent last week talking to European leaders, including those of the Visegrad countries - the ...