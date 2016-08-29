Ad
Merkel is yet to announce if she will run for a fourth term, but more than half of voters say it's not a good idea. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Under-fire Merkel defends migration policy

Migration
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel stood by her open-door policy towards asylum seekers in an interview on Sunday (28 August) and urged EU members that have refused to take in people to accept refugees.

“It doesn’t work for some countries to say: ‘We don’t want to have Muslims at all, even if it’s necessary for humanitarian reasons,’” Merkel told German broadcaster ARD.

The German chancellor spent last week talking to European leaders, including those of the Visegrad countries - the ...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Merkel is yet to announce if she will run for a fourth term, but more than half of voters say it's not a good idea. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

