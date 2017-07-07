Ad
EU meeting in Estonia did not meet Italy's demands (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Clock ticking on EU migrant quota deadline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states are running out of time to comply with migrant relocation quotas on Italy and Greece, the European Commission has said.

“I’m not very happy with how some member states have so far responded to our call for more relocations,” the EU migration commissioner, Dmitris Avramopoulos, said in Tallinn on Thursday (6 July).

He noted that 160,000 asylum seekers were to be taken from Italy and Greece by September, but that the latest numbers were still “very low”.

“You ha...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

