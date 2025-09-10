Zero pushback from EU institutions on MEP's racist slurs

A far-right debate in the European Parliament, which sought to stir up xenophobia, went unchallenged by the European Commission and the Council, representing member states.
The title of the debate, "After 10 years, time to end mass migration now - protect our women and children", was introduced by French far-right MEP Jean Paul Garraud.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
