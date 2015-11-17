Europe's populists link terrorism with refugees

Europe’s far-right and populist politicians used the attacks in Paris on Monday (16 November) to call for an immediate halt to the inflow of refugees and to criticise the EU’s migration policy.
Leaders from France to Hungary were making “I told you so” speeches, all referring to the passport found near the body of one of the suicide bombers in the Paris attacks that killed 129 people on Friday.
French prosecutors said the bomber’s fingerprints matched those recorded in October i...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
