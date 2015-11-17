Ad
euobserver
France's far-right leader, Marine Le Pen demanded a halt to the influx of refugees (Photo: European Parliament)

Europe's populists link terrorism with refugees

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Europe’s far-right and populist politicians used the attacks in Paris on Monday (16 November) to call for an immediate halt to the inflow of refugees and to criticise the EU’s migration policy.

Leaders from France to Hungary were making “I told you so” speeches, all referring to the passport found near the body of one of the suicide bombers in the Paris attacks that killed 129 people on Friday.

French prosecutors said the bomber’s fingerprints matched those recorded in October i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hollande announces security pact, calls for military assistance
Juncker: Don’t mix up terrorists and refugees
Sweden to tap Hungary's EU relocation quota
State of emergency in France after attacks kill at least 128
France's far-right leader, Marine Le Pen demanded a halt to the influx of refugees (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections