To help refugees, EU should tackle climate

In a splendid show of solidarity, at least 20,000 people walked five kilometres through Brussels last Sunday afternoon (27 September) to say 'Refugees Welcome'.

The dignity and quiet determination of the marchers – from an estimated 30 different nationalities, comprising of refugees, 'sans papiers', students, families, citizen platforms, and civil society groups – should be an example to EU leaders, who, by contrast, have managed only a semblance of action.

Heads of state could at...