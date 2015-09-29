Labour’s Corbyn promises more inclusive politics, keeps quiet on EU

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the UK’s opposition Labour party, offered a more inclusive, kinder political system for Britain and his party, but steered clear of European issues in his first speech as leader at the party’s conference on Tuesday (29 September).

Corbyn pledged to renew politics and Labour, and called his leadership win a “political earthquake”.

“It is a mandate for change,” he said.

“Let us build a kinder politics, a more caring society together,” Corbyn promised...