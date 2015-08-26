Macedonia to face thousands of EU-bound migrants

Up to 3,000 migrants are expected to cross into Macedonia on a daily basis throughout the next several months, as the European Commission eyes court action against over a dozen member states for violating asylum rules.

The projected migrant figure, announced Tuesday (25 August) by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), also comes amid demands by Hungary for the European Commission to dole out more border funds.

UNHCR spokeswoman Melissa Fleming said large gr...