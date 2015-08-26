Ad
A Syrian family at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Macedonia to face thousands of EU-bound migrants

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Up to 3,000 migrants are expected to cross into Macedonia on a daily basis throughout the next several months, as the European Commission eyes court action against over a dozen member states for violating asylum rules.

The projected migrant figure, announced Tuesday (25 August) by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), also comes amid demands by Hungary for the European Commission to dole out more border funds.

UNHCR spokeswoman Melissa Fleming said large gr...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

