Poland 'changing for the worse' for Muslims and refugees

Zura Gaytulaeva gazes at her four children playing in the refugee centre in Targowek, north of Warsaw.

Originally from the Russian republic of Chechnya, she has come to Poland from her hometown of Valerik, in the district of Achkoy-Martan, to seek protection.

She is one of 4,000 asylum seekers who are currently in the care of the Polish Office for Foreigners, the state institution that decides on asylum cases.

The vast majority of the 12,000 asylum seekers who arrived in...