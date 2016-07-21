Ad
euobserver
Journalists and activists from around Europe and in the US paid tribute to Sheremet on Wednesday (Photo: Okras)

EU and US to investigate shock murder of Ukraine journalist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU and US experts are to take part in the investigation of a murder of a prominent journalist in Ukraine for the sake of transparency, Ukrainian authorities have said.

The international participants were invited on the order of Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday (20 July), shortly after a car bomb killed Pavel Sheremet, an award-winning investigative reporter, in Kiev city centre.

Khatiya Dekanoidze, the head of Ukraine’s national police, later told press she had ...

