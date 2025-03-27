Ad
euobserver
Poland's prime minister Donald Tusk (c) on a visit in March to the heavily-fortified land border with Belarus (Photo: Straż Graniczna)

EU cites security in semi-endorsement of new Polish anti-asylum law

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission appears to be endorsing a new Polish law that strips away the right to asylum for most people entering in from Belarus.

"It is crucial to recal...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Finland cooperates with Russia to counter Moscow hybrid migrant threats
Poland's ban on asylum — a new low
Belarus forces accused of raping women fleeing to Poland
Poland's prime minister Donald Tusk (c) on a visit in March to the heavily-fortified land border with Belarus (Photo: Straż Graniczna)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections