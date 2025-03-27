EU cites security in semi-endorsement of new Polish anti-asylum law

The European Commission appears to be endorsing a new Polish law that strips away the right to asylum for most people entering in from Belarus.
"It is crucial to recal...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
