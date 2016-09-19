EU stands by unloved migrant quotas

Solidarity and the EU relocation system for asylum seekers are two different things, a European Commission spokesman has said.

"Solidarity has to be felt. It has to come from the heart, it's not something that can be dictated by law or by directive. But this has nothing to do with the application of community law, which is not optional," Margaritis Schinas told journalists on Monday (19 September).

He had been asked whether the two-year plan to relocate 160,000 refugees from Italy...