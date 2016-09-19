Ad
euobserver
"Solidarity has to be felt, the application of community law is not optional," the commission says (Photo: Reuters)

EU stands by unloved migrant quotas

Migration
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Solidarity and the EU relocation system for asylum seekers are two different things, a European Commission spokesman has said.

"Solidarity has to be felt. It has to come from the heart, it's not something that can be dictated by law or by directive. But this has nothing to do with the application of community law, which is not optional," Margaritis Schinas told journalists on Monday (19 September).

He had been asked whether the two-year plan to relocate 160,000 refugees from Italy...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Related articles

EU must step up migrant relocation, say Italy and Greece
One year after launch, EU fails on relocation
"Solidarity has to be felt, the application of community law is not optional," the commission says (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

MigrationEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections