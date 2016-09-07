Ad
euobserver
Merkel reminded all parties that AfD also won over voters from them, not only from her CDU party. (Photo: © 2015 Presse- und Informationsamt der Bundesregierung)

Merkel warns German parties against populism

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (7 September) defended her welcome stance towards refugees and warned parties against engaging in populist tactics after the shocking success of the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in regional elections last weekend.

In her first address to parliament since the vote in her home state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Merkel called on all parliamentary parties to unite against AfD, no...

