'Key decisions will have to wait', Cameron says

British prime minister David Cameron confirmed on Monday (27 June) that he would not trigger the procedure to leave the EU at a summit in Brussels this week.

"The British government will not be triggering article 50 at this stage," he told the House of Commons, referring to the article in the EU treaty that launches the exit process.

"Before we do that we need to determine the kind of relations we want with the EU and that is rightly something for the next government to decide," h...