Tusk on trial? Poland opens new Smolensk inquiry

The Polish government has launched a new inquest into the 2010 Smolensk air crash, in proceedings which could see EU Council president and former Polish PM Donald Tusk put on trial.

The Polish defence minister, Antoni Macierewicz, signed the documents authorising the inquiry live on Polish TV on Thursday (4 February).

They instruct Poland’s civilian-military aircraft accident body, the KBWLLP, to convene a special 21-man panel which will start work in March.

Macierewicz, ...