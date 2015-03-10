Ministers reach political agreement on Juncker plan

Finance ministers have agreed their position on the EU’s flagship investment fund at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (10 March).

The fund is based on a €16 billion in guarantees from the EU budget and €5 billion from the European Investment Bank which the EU executive believes can generate a total of €315 billion over the next three years.

Despite the misgivings of several ministers, including the Dutch and German governments, ministers have agreed to set up a steering board to ...