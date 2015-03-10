Ad
EU finance ministers have agreed their position on the commission's €315bn investment fund (Photo: Belvoir Army Engineers)

Ministers reach political agreement on Juncker plan

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Finance ministers have agreed their position on the EU’s flagship investment fund at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (10 March).

The fund is based on a €16 billion in guarantees from the EU budget and €5 billion from the European Investment Bank which the EU executive believes can generate a total of €315 billion over the next three years.

Despite the misgivings of several ministers, including the Dutch and German governments, ministers have agreed to set up a steering board to ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

