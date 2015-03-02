Pessimistic French more optimistic about EU

French people still think that the worst of the crisis is still to come but they have a better image of the EU than last year and appear ready for reforms, according to a new eurobarometer survey.

According to the poll, 41 percent of French people view the EU positively, up from 31 a year ago and the highest since 2008.

But almost a quarter (23%) view the EU negatively while 35 percent have no opinion.

Respondents were almost evenly split in their views about the future of t...