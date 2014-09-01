Who is Federica Mogherini?

An unlikely choice just less than two months ago, Italian foreign minister Federica Mogherini was picked by EU leaders on Saturday (30 August) to become the bloc's next EU foreign chief.

Mogherini, 41 and a foreign minister since February, was initially blocked by eastern member states who feared she is too Russia-friendly and inexperienced for the job.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, an open critic of Mogherini, was the only leader on Saturday to abstain when the appoint...