Ad
euobserver
Tusk (l): Leaders are to discuss top jobs, and crises in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, and Gaza (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU leaders meet on top jobs, Ukraine

EU & the World
EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Saturday (30 August) to clinch a deal on two top posts and to discuss further sanctions on Russia over its military intervention in Ukraine.

The summit will start at 5pm local time after leaders earlier in the afternoon will gather in their respective political families.

Brussels-based diplomats on Friday were indicating that a deal is emerging for Polish prime minister Donald Tusk to become the next EU Council chief once Herman Van Rompuy ste...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Russia's 'invasion' of Ukraine alienates EU friends
Rasmussen: Ukraine free to seek Nato membership
Opposition to Mogherini fading in EU capital
Tusk (l): Leaders are to discuss top jobs, and crises in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, and Gaza (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections