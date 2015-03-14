Ministers insert 'review' clause into EU data bill

Justice ministers in Brussels on Friday (13 March) backed the one-stop shop principle in the EU data bill, but said they want to review it in the future.
The one-stop shop is a central oversight feature in the law. It is supposed to simplify complaints and arbitration on EU data protection rules.
The grand plan is to have a single set of coherent EU data rules replace the 28 national ones under the current 1995 directive.
Ministers had already agreed to the shop’s architect...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
