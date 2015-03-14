Ministers insert 'review' clause into EU data bill

Justice ministers in Brussels on Friday (13 March) backed the one-stop shop principle in the EU data bill, but said they want to review it in the future.

The one-stop shop is a central oversight feature in the law. It is supposed to simplify complaints and arbitration on EU data protection rules.

The grand plan is to have a single set of coherent EU data rules replace the 28 national ones under the current 1995 directive.

Ministers had already agreed to the shop’s architect...