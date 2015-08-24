Hollande to meet Merkel on migration, Ukraine

French president Francois Hollande is travelling to Berlin on Monday (24 August) to discuss the growing migrant crisis with German chancellor Angela Merkel.

The visit, originally planned to cover the Ukraine conflict, comes as thousands of people - many of them fleeing the war in Syria - keep trying to enter the European Union.

Over the weekend, around 7,000 migrants entered Serbia from Macedonia, en route to Hungary.

Another 4,400 migrants were rescued in a 24-hour period i...