Poles, Bulgarians, and Romanians flock to EU capital

Polish women, Romanian men, and Turkish-speaking Bulgarians have made a beeline to Brussels since EU enlargement.
A survey, published on Tuesday (30 June) by local authorities, says 9,750 or so Bulgarians, 26,400 Poles, and 29,700 Romanians lived legally in the EU capital last year.
They now make up 5 percent of the city’s population (1.2 million).
The Polish minority is five times bigger than when Poland joined the EU in 2004. The number of Bulgarians and Romanians triple...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
