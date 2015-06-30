Ad
euobserver
'Polish day' in Brussels park, next to EU institutions (Photo: mik Krakow)

Poles, Bulgarians, and Romanians flock to EU capital

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Polish women, Romanian men, and Turkish-speaking Bulgarians have made a beeline to Brussels since EU enlargement.

A survey, published on Tuesday (30 June) by local authorities, says 9,750 or so Bulgarians, 26,400 Poles, and 29,700 Romanians lived legally in the EU capital last year.

They now make up 5 percent of the city’s population (1.2 million).

The Polish minority is five times bigger than when Poland joined the EU in 2004. The number of Bulgarians and Romanians triple...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Migration threatens demographic balance, says Bulgarian PM
Poles still heading abroad despite economic conditions
Romanians bring internal squabbles to the EU
'Polish day' in Brussels park, next to EU institutions (Photo: mik Krakow)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections