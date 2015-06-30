Poles, Bulgarians, and Romanians flock to EU capital

Polish women, Romanian men, and Turkish-speaking Bulgarians have made a beeline to Brussels since EU enlargement.

A survey, published on Tuesday (30 June) by local authorities, says 9,750 or so Bulgarians, 26,400 Poles, and 29,700 Romanians lived legally in the EU capital last year.

They now make up 5 percent of the city’s population (1.2 million).

The Polish minority is five times bigger than when Poland joined the EU in 2004. The number of Bulgarians and Romanians triple...