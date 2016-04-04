Greece begins migrant deportations to Turkey

Greece has returned the first migrants to Turkey under an EU deal to ease the flow of people into Europe.

According to the vice-mayor of Lesbos, 136 people left the island on Monday (4 April). He said they were mostly from Pakistan, according to the BBC.

Another ferry from the island of Chios is also expected to leave later.

A total of roughly 750 people will returned from the Greek islands by Wednesday, according to Greece’s state news agency.

Turkey has made prepa...