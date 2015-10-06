EU court takes UK line on welfare checks

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) should dismiss the European Commission's challenge to UK welfare restrictions for EU migrants, the court's advisor said in a non-binding opinion Tuesday (6 October).

The legal advisor to the EU's top court, Cruz Villalon, said the UK's “right to reside” test - a check on whether a benefit claimant really lives in the UK - is justified to safeguard the state’s public finances, even if it may be considered “indirect discrimination”.

