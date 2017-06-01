Young migrants live rough in EU border forest

Zekeriah, a 23-year old Moroccan, who dreams of a better life in Sweden, tries to sneak across the border from Serbia to EU member state Croatia night after night.

He and others like him, such as Mohamed from Afghanistan or Selman from Pakistan, risk grave injuries to do it or risk, at the least, police brutality.

The young men are part of a larger group that lives in forests on the EU border after the EU closed the Western Balkans route and after Serbia shut down a migrant sett...