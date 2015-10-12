Ad
euobserver
Some 200,000 migrants transited Austria last month (Photo: Josh Zakary)

EU leaders to discuss offshoring asylum centres

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU leaders plan to discuss offshoring asylum reception centres and giving Turkey more money, according to an internal document.

The leaked paper outlines the broad conclusions set to be made following an EU summit in Brussels later this week.

The paper states that the European Council, representing member states, will "explore possibilities for developing safe and s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU unveils Turkey migration plan
Some 200,000 migrants transited Austria last month (Photo: Josh Zakary)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections