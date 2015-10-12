EU leaders to discuss offshoring asylum centres

EU leaders plan to discuss offshoring asylum reception centres and giving Turkey more money, according to an internal document.
The leaked paper outlines the broad conclusions set to be made following an EU summit in Brussels later this week.
The paper states that the European Council, representing member states, will "explore possibilities for developing safe and s...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
