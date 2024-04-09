MEPs set to rubber-stamp new restrictive phase of EU asylum

The European Parliament on Wednesday (10 April) is set to rubber stamp a new internal EU management system on asylum.
Years in the making, the overhaul has been described as a game-changer by EU institutions determined to reach an agreement ahead of the June European elections.
But big challenges lay ahead in terms of implementation, financing, and political will. All three are unpredictable, casting a long shadow over reforms that are inherently designed Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.