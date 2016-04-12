Ad
Idomeni camp saw violence erupt over the weekend (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Greece gets two-week deadline for border plan

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (12 April) gave Greece a two-week deadline to come up with concrete plans on how to better protect the EU’s external border.

If not, the EU’s executive is set to extend existing border checks within the passport-free Schengen zone.

In early March the EU set out 50 recommendations for Greece to remedy deficiencies in the management of the external border of the Schengen area.

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

