The Hungarian government denies Orban (l) wants to create an illiberal democracy (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Hungary rejects criticism of NGO crackdown

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Hungarian government continues to label organisations like Amnesty International as "political agents" in a move civil society says is part of a plan to intimidate dissenting voices.

Hungary's government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs accused some NGOs on Monday (27 February) of being "foreign agents financed by foreign money".

He said the NGOs were organising "networks and frameworks" in an attempt to influence political decision-making.

"I believe that should be avoided a...

