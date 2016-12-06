Ad
euobserver
The call for a ban might alienate some of Merkel’s liberal supporters (Photo: Reuters)

Merkel calls for Muslim veil ban

Migration
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel tried to rally conservative supporters on Tuesday (6 December) by calling to ban full-face Muslim veils and promising to avoid another major influx of asylum seekers.

Speaking to her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Essen, she said wearing of full-faced veils should be prohibited in schools, courts, and other state buildings, "wherever it is legally possible".

A full ban would not be compatible with the German constitution, but her proposal...

