Merkel calls for Muslim veil ban

German chancellor Angela Merkel tried to rally conservative supporters on Tuesday (6 December) by calling to ban full-face Muslim veils and promising to avoid another major influx of asylum seekers.

Speaking to her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Essen, she said wearing of full-faced veils should be prohibited in schools, courts, and other state buildings, "wherever it is legally possible".

A full ban would not be compatible with the German constitution, but her proposal...