Saturday

5th Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. Headline News

First glimpse of EU's new 'digital identity wallet'

  • 'The European digital identity will enable us to do, in any member state, as we do at home without any extra cost and fewer hurdles,' EU commissioner for tech policy Margrethe Vestager (l) said (Photo: European Union)

By

The European Commission on Thursday (3 June) unveiled its plans for an EU 'digital identity wallet' - designed to allow citizens to access public and private services across the bloc, both online and offline, simply by clicking a button on their phone.

The European digital identity wallet proposed is an app that citizens can install in their smartphone to store electronic identification forms and official documents, such as a driver licence, a diploma or a bank account.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Currently 14 member states have their own national digital ID systems, but they have all been designed in different ways (Photo: European Commission)

Among its uses, the commission cited accessing public services such as requesting birth certificates, medical prescriptions, reporting a change of address, opening a bank account, applying for a university, checking in to a hotel or renting a car.

Major platforms, like Amazon, Google, or Facebook, will also be required to accept the use of the EU digital identity wallets upon request of the user - for example, to prove their age.

"The European digital identity will enable us to do in any member state as we do at home without any extra cost and fewer hurdles," EU commissioner for tech policy Margrethe Vestager said, saying it can be done "in a way that is secure and transparent".

Under this new regulation, all member states will be able to issue digital wallets based on common standards - for both citizens and businesses. But their use will not be obligatory.

The wallets will be designed with a "high level of security," the EU Commission said. Personal data will only be shared online if the citizens choose to share that information.

However, the proposal has raised concerns among EU lawmakers and privacy activists.

"Entrusting our digital lives to the government instead of Facebook and Google is jumping out of the frying pan into the fire," said MEP Patrick Breyer from the Greens/EFA group.

"Bringing all data and documents together in one repository creates the danger of hacks and identity theft," he added.

The commission has invited member states to prepare a common toolbox by September 2022 - including technical architecture, standards and guidelines for best practices.

Once the technical framework has been agreed upon, it will be tested in pilot projects.

As with the Covid-19 certificate, Brussels want to have all technical specifications in place before the legal framework enters into force.

The commission estimates this proposal could generate up to €9.6bn and create 27,000 jobs over the five years following its implementation.

But it also foresees a positive environmental impact, as the take up of the digital wallet might help reduce emission related to public services.

The proposal will have an estimated cost of €30.8m.

But before it becomes a law, both member states and MEPs will have to give the green light to the proposal.

Currently, 14 member states have their own national digital ID systems, but they have been designed in a very different way. As a result, the level of interoperability is "limited," an EU official said.

Yet, around 60 percent of Europeans can use their national e-ID cross-border.

The commission has set out specific digital targets for 2030. For example, all essential public services should be available online, all citizens will have access to electronic medical records, and most citizens (some 80 percent) should use the digital identity wallet.

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. EU should forge ahead with electronic ID, says Estonian minister
  2. New EU Covid certficate set for July holiday travel
  3. Fingerprint identification system operational
Fingerprint identification system operational

The European Union will clamp down on false asylum claims with the launch on Wednesday of a new Eurodac system to track asylum seekers and illegal immigrants through their fingerprint records.

EU counters Biden's vaccine patent-waiver with WTO plan

The EU has submitted to the World Trade Organization a plan aimed at expanding the production of Covid-19 vaccines - seen by Brussels as a quicker and more targeted solution than the intellectual property right-waiver proposal backed by the US.

'There are no clean countries', EU chief prosecutor says

"For the first time, the offenses against the financial interest of the EU will be investigated in an integrated strategic manner by a prosecutorial body with supranational jurisdiction," EU chief prosecutor Laura Kövesi said.

News in Brief

  1. German official vents spleen on Hungary's Hong Kong veto
  2. EU agrees midnight ban on Belarus airline
  3. Nord Stream 2 pipeline ready for gas, Putin says
  4. Greece begins vaccinating migrant camps
  5. EU court: Germany 'persistently' broke air pollution rules
  6. Study: Rise in antisemitic online content during pandemic
  7. Microsoft's Irish subsidiary paid zero corporate tax last year
  8. Netanyahu era ends in Israel

'There are no clean countries', EU chief prosecutor says

"For the first time, the offenses against the financial interest of the EU will be investigated in an integrated strategic manner by a prosecutorial body with supranational jurisdiction," EU chief prosecutor Laura Kövesi said.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development

Latest News

  1. EU counters Biden's vaccine patent-waiver with WTO plan
  2. 'There are no clean countries', EU chief prosecutor says
  3. EU to defend journalists from malicious law suits
  4. Best to keep Frontex in Greece, new rights officer suggests
  5. First glimpse of EU's new 'digital identity wallet'
  6. Top EU court rejects Hungary's challenge to sanctions probe
  7. More trust in EU than national governments amid pandemic
  8. Commission: outsourcing asylum 'illegal', after new Danish law

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us