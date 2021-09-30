Thursday

30th Sep 2021

  1. News
  2. Headline News

EU launches five new research missions for 2030 agenda

  • 'We can only tackle our biggest problems with a collective effort rooted in research and innovation,' said EU commissioner Mariya Gabriel (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

Listen to article

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (29 September) five new research missions to deliver on major challenges by 2030 - fighting cancer, climate-change adaptation, oceans restoration, smart cities and soil pollution.

But the ambition of some of them has been watered down, compared to the experts' previous proposals.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The missions will receive up to €1.9bn until 2023 under the EU research programme Horizon Europe to achieve concrete goals through research projects and policy measures.

The EU Commission said that they will boost new solutions, operating "as a portfolio of actions involving different instruments, business models and public and private investments at EU, national, regional and local levels".

The missions concept was first proposed by former research commissioner Carlos Moedas and further developed by economist Mariana Mazzucato.

They are based on the proposals of five dedicated teams of experts, created in 2019, who have been working since to identify feasible and concrete targets for climate and health challenges to be achieved by 2030.

"The response to the coronavirus pandemic has shown that we can only tackle our biggest problems with a collective effort rooted in research and innovation," said EU commissioner in charge of research and education Mariya Gabriel.

The mission on climate-change adaptation aims to accelerate the transformation of 150 EU regions to "become climate-resilient" by helping them find investments and innovative solutions to manage potential climate risks.

Similarly, another initiative attempts to support at least 100 selected cities to become climate-neutral over the next decade.

The mission on oceans and waters seeks to improve the monitoring of oceans pressures to restore marine ecosystems, building on the EU target to protect 30 percent of the EU seawater and 25,000 km of free-flowing rivers.

Meanwhile, the mission on cancer aims to improve the lives of more than three million people by improving prevention solutions - which is seen as a reduced ambition, compared to the experts' proposal of trying "to save" three million lives in the next decade.

That is also the case for the mission covering soil pollution.

Top experts, led by former Dutch agriculture minister Cees Veerman, suggested that at least 75 percent of soil should be healthy for food production by 2030.

But the final target agreed by the EU commission is to create 100 so-called "living labs" (to test solutions on the ground) and "lighthouses" (to showcase good practice) over the next decade.

Meanwhile, Brussels acknowledges that up to 70 percent of EU soils are currently in an unhealthy state.

The EU Commission is expected to evaluate the state of the missions and their future financial needs no later than 2023.

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. Openness for greater prosperity, innovation for a better future
  2. China's innovation, not investments, should worry Europe
  3. Innovation can keep EU universities ahead of the pack
  4. Temporary director shakes up EU innovation agency

Stakeholder

Openness for greater prosperity, innovation for a better future

Reform and opening-up is a great process that has seen China and the world achieve development and progress together, with more than 700 million Chinese people lifted out of poverty, China's president Jinping told the Boao Forum for Asia.

Opinion

China's innovation, not investments, should worry Europe

Four of the world's top ten internet and tech giants are Chinese - and the country is increasingly pivoting to innovation and digitalisation, rather than just being the workshop for US silicon valley products.

Interview

Temporary director shakes up EU innovation agency

Martin Kern has been interim director of the European Institute for Innovation and Technology for almost three years. “I understand it must look a bit unusual from the outside.”

United anti-Orban opposition pins hopes on primaries

The primaries have been organised by a newly-united opposition alliance, with voting taking place in person and online. Over 633,000 people have cast ballots - around 25 percent of all opposition votes cast in 2018.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. United anti-Orban opposition pins hopes on primaries
  2. Russia using gas-price crisis to bully EU, Ukraine says
  3. EU Commission evasive on Polish/Lithuanian pushbacks
  4. Tax advocates slam EU country-by-country directive
  5. EU launches five new research missions for 2030 agenda
  6. Why doesn't Babiš get same focus as Hungary and Poland?
  7. Germany leads objections to Balkan/Eastern visa-free travel
  8. EU demands Volkswagen compensate all EU purchasers

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us