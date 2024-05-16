Orbán’s deliberate Russia dallying causes worry on EU presidency

Hungary is trying to defang new Russia sanctions, amid growing worry about its incoming EU presidency.
It asked to delete two items - on Russia's bank-transfer grid and on compliance rules for foreign branches of EU firms - from the 14th round of Russia sanctions during EU talks in Brussels on Wednesday (15 May), according to diplomatic sources.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.