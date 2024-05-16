Ad
euobserver
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán (r) at the EU Council in Brussels

Orbán’s deliberate Russia dallying causes worry on EU presidency

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary is trying to defang new Russia sanctions, amid growing worry about its incoming EU presidency.

It asked to delete two items - on Russia's bank-transfer grid and on compliance rules for foreign branches of EU firms - from the 14th round of Russia sanctions during EU talks in Brussels on Wednesday (15 May), according to diplomatic sources.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Related articles

Russian and Chinese interference in EU politics goes back decades
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán (r) at the EU Council in Brussels

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections