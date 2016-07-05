Ad
euobserver
Visibly, Sweden: The mandatory right idea is being debated at political festivals in the Nordic countries (Photo: Malin Ericsson, Region Gothland)

Nordic seniors: School's not out forever

Nordics
EU Political
Health & Society
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

"School's out for summer. School's out for ever," sang rock star Alice Cooper back in 1972.

But the generations that left school some 40 to 50 years ago might now be heading back to class.

According to a proposal by Nordic Council rapporteur Poul Nielson, they should be given a mandatory right to go back to school as they approach retirement age.

"The combination of rapid technological development with the gradual increase in retirement age increases the need for new forms o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsEU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Youth worst affected by labour market gaps
Education inequalities remain high in EU
Europe's 'last chance' investment scheme depends on pension funds
Retired Danes happiest people in Europe
Visibly, Sweden: The mandatory right idea is being debated at political festivals in the Nordic countries (Photo: Malin Ericsson, Region Gothland)

Tags

NordicsEU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections