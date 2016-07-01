A thousand pop stars petition Juncker over YouTube

A star-studded list of artists signed off a letter to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker asking him to review copyright laws that protect YouTube and other streaming platforms from infringement cases on user-uploaded content.
“This is a pivotal moment for music. Consumption is exploding. Fans are listening to more music than ever before. Consumers have unprecedented opportunities to access the music they love, whenever and wherever they want to do so,” the letter reads. ...
