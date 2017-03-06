Monday

6th Mar 2017

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Realism and compromises for a European Accessibility Act

  • The European Accessibility Act could impact the lives of the 80 million disabled people in Europe. (Photo: stephen jones)

By

We have a common goal: to make Europe more accessible. I strongly believe that we can only reach this goal by being realistic and finding good compromises - not behind closed doors in the Parliament, but together with a broad variety of stakeholders.

Today we start negotiations in the European Parliament on an important issue - the European Accessibility Act.

The reaction of stakeholders to my draft report and the number of amendments submitted by my colleagues at the parliament show just how important this proposal is.

We have to get it right. 

From the beginning of the process, as rapporteur for this file, it has not been my ambition to produce an ideologically-driven thesis, but instead to deliver solutions that will be implemented by Member States.

A European approach is a necessity if we are to avoid the challenges in reaching a consensus, which could arise in the differing transposition of the UN Convention on People with Disabilities across 27 member states.

However, getting member states on board with this legislation does not mean that we need to lower the ambitions of the Act in the European Parliament - quite the opposite.

The role of the parliament is crucial in this particular proposal. It must be our main task to facilitate a freer life for the estimated 80 million people in Europe living with disabilities.

The starting point and aim is twofold: to increase accessibility for those with needs and, at the same time, strengthen the cornerstone of our European co-operation: the Single Market.

As I have said before, this means striking a delicate balance between better accessibility and creating the best possibilities for businesses to develop accessible products and services. 

If we manage to achieve this, we will reach a win-win solution.

Accessibility will be improved in many areas, such as online shopping, e-books, operating systems and transportation. At the same time, businesses will be encouraged to innovate in producing accessible products and have better access to sell their accessible products and services all over Europe. 

Innovation: driving accessibility

After consulting both representatives for disabled people and businesses that deal with accessibility in one way or another and across many sectors, I have experienced a shared commitment: to increase accessibility.

Greater accessibility has great added value, not only for people with disabilities but also for elderly people, pregnant women and for society as a whole.

Innovation is taking place - and the development is swift. Many good examples come from the ICT sector. By taking the lead, this sector has provided ample motivation for other sectors to also take accessibility on board.

Take the smart phone, for instance. This summer, touch-screen smartphones will celebrate their 10th birthday. Only ten years ago, Apple presented a solution, which today is not only an assistive device, but instead it has become mainstream. 

People living with disabilities are the ones who best know their needs. That is why the involvement of disabled people is essential for businesses when developing new products and services.

Taking the uniqueness of every person living with a disability into account, we also need to recognise that there is no "one-size-fits-all" solution.

This is why it is my hope that the Act will work as an innovation booster and encourage businesses, big and small, all over Europe, to innovate and come up with solutions that fulfill every single user's needs.

It is my hope and ambition that the European Accessibility Act will significantly improve the lives of Europe's 80 million disabled people.

By being pragmatic and realistic, I am acutely aware that we will not achieve 100% accessibility overnight, but I am confident that, with this Act, we are heading in the right direction.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU parliament leaders in disability pledge
  2. 'No money for EU projects discriminating disabled people'
  3. Disabled people have a right to live in the community

Focus

EU parliament leaders in disability pledge

European Parliament leaders have committed themselves to better upholding the rights of persons with disabilities, starting with making their political websites more universally accessible ahead of next year's EU elections.

Focus

Disabled people have a right to live in the community

An estimated 1.2 million people with disabilities in Europe continue to languish in long-stay institutions. Institutionalisation is widely recognised as a systematic and egregious violation of human rights, writes Judith Klein.

Look through an investor's lens, Europe!

EFSI and ESIF have more in common than just similar acronyms, but the two often fail to work together. Poland's launch of a new investment strategy hinges on fixing the disconnect between the schemes.

Column / Brexit Briefing

End of Brexit phoney war? Wait and see

There is a strong chance that the House of Lords will send Theresa May’s Article 50 bill back with some unwelcome extras, such as Northern Ireland's open border and EU citizens rights.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFNew European Union Returns Policies Put Children at Risk
  2. Malta EU 2017Open Call for Interdisciplinary Art Production - €10k Grant
  3. World VisionNew EU Return Policy: Concerns About Plans to Detain Children
  4. ACCAPreventive Restructuring and Second Chance for Entrepreneurs: What's in It for SMEs?
  5. Malta EU 20172018 European Year of Cultural Heritage Will Celebrate European History and Values
  6. UNICEFA Deadly Journey for Children: The Migration Route From North Africa to Europe
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsFreedom of Association and Expression Under Threat in Kazakhstan
  8. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Brussels on March 6th
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceStudents Who Are Considered Fit Get Better Grades in School
  10. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Paris on March 4th
  11. Malta EU 2017Economic Governance: Agreement Reached on Structural Reform Support Programme for Member States
  12. Socialists & DemocratsWomen Have to Work Ten Years Longer to Match Lifetime Earnings of Men

Latest News

  1. Erdogan's Nazi jibes sour EU relations
  2. Polish war on Tusk's EU top job
  3. Hollande: EU will be multi-speed or will 'explode'
  4. May and Kenny to discuss Northern Ireland at summit
  5. Realism and compromises for a European Accessibility Act
  6. Look through an investor's lens, Europe!
  7. Tusk’s re-election dominates summit agenda This WEEK
  8. Dutch anti-establishment MPs want other EU, but lack plans