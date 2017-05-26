Friday

26th May 2017

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Respecting human rights is good business

  • The EU parliament recently called for regulatory measures to ensure supply chains linked to Europe are free from deforestation and forest degradation. (Photo: crustmania)

By

In October last year, the European Parliament adopted an urgent resolution on the case of human rights defender Andy Hall, who had authored a report on the plight of migrant workers in Thailand.

Following the publication of his report, Hall had consequently been prosecuted by the Thai government on various grounds.

When I invited him to the parliament, where his case was discussed, it was agreeable to hear how the EU commissioner for trade, Cecilia Malmström, addressed the Thai government in her speech, claiming all companies need to understand and not underestimate European consumers' demands for products free of labour abuse.

Commissioner Malmström's "Trade for All" communication very clearly says that trade policy must take responsibility for supporting and promoting the EU’s values and to engage with partners to promote human rights, labour rights and environmental protection.

In March this year, France passed a law on Corporate Duty of Vigilance. This law puts legal obligations onto business to ensure respect for human rights in their activities and business relationships.

The topic has gained important political momentum and initiatives to improve corporate accountability have increased at national, European and international levels.

The law in France shows that respect for human rights and the environment can be legally mandated into business activities.

And this is not the only example: Just three months ago, the EU reached a major breakthrough in responding to the problem of conflict minerals.

Blood minerals

The EU adopted a binding legal act, which obliges companies involved in the extraction and trade of minerals to verify that their supply chains are not linked to armed conflicts and human rights abuses.

The commission and the Council of the EU originally aimed for voluntary self-certification measures. But voluntary means were not enough for the parliament, and it should not be enough for the European citizens.

What is more, the forerunners among companies – who already have understood the necessity of due diligence in supply chains – are suffering from the lack of a level playing field.

The French Corporate Duty of Vigilance Law and the Conflict Minerals Regulation are first steps. Binding due diligence will inevitably need to be expanded to cover all relevant sectors expanding the obligations over the whole chain of actors.

The EU parliament is calling for a legislative proposal to be put forward in the garment and footwear sectors. Similarly, it recently called for concrete regulatory measures to ensure that the supply chains and transactions of companies linked to Europe are free from deforestation and forest degradation.

Furthermore, the parliament demands a legislative proposal to ensure the traceability of the supply chains of agricultural commodity importers – all the way to the origins of their raw materials.

However, the good news is that we already have a notable amount of information on imported products with the EU customs system.

Public access

Public access to the relevant customs information would already be a major step forward in traceability efforts. At the same time, it would also enable companies to use this information as a competitive advantage.

The sector-specific initiatives are dots that we need to eventually connect together with lines – to arrive at the creation of general cross-cutting obligations. And the EU parliament is already aiming to connect these dots.

We want to support and promote human rights in the whole global value chain, and trade policy is a mighty tool to do that.

A year ago the commission hinted at an EU action plan on responsible business conduct. By soon putting forward this awaited action plan, the commission can show that it’s really standing by its words.

Another project currently on the commission’s drafting board, which is meant to replace the current investment protection system, is the Multilateral Investment Court. This is an opportunity to really make it trade for all, and not just trade for the privileged few.

The court’s mandate should be formulated in a way that gives it the authority to make judgments, not only concerning violations of corporations’ and investors rights, but equally in regard to environmental and social rights of individuals.

The human rights, environmental rights and sustainable development chapters in EU trade agreements need to be made as binding and enforceable as the investment protection chapters. And, in case of violations, the victims need to be guaranteed access to this international court.

Now that's what I would call trade for all.

Heidi Hautala is a Finnish member of the European Parliament, and the trade spokesperson for the Greens/EFA

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Trump calls Germans 'bad' but agrees EU trade plan
  2. Macron and Le Pen trade insults and clashing visions
  3. China and EU push for global free trade
  4. Air pollution, Europe's largest environmental health hazard

Focus

Air pollution, Europe's largest environmental health hazard

While the health of hundreds of thousands of Europeans' are affected each year by air quality issues, the EU and its member states struggle to implement and comply with legislation that aims to reduce air pollution.

Development serving the purpose of migration control

While the EU is sacrificing development aid to serve short-term migration interests, it is important to realise that enhanced border controls will not solve the root causes of forced migration and displacement.

News in Brief

  1. Malloch will not be US ambassador to the EU
  2. 'Significant' drop in EU migration to UK
  3. Bomb injures former Greek PM
  4. British PM to speak out on US terrorism leaks
  5. Tusk calls for 'values, not just interests' after Trump meeting
  6. Pressure grows on climate impact of EU timber harvesting
  7. US goes after Fiat Chrysler over emissions cheat
  8. Munich police break up Europe-wide burglar clan

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFChild Alert on Myanmar: Fruits of Rapid Development yet to Reach Remote Regions
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBecome an Explorer - 'Traces of Nordic' Seeking Storytellers Around the World
  3. Malta EU 2017Closer Cooperation and Reinforced Solidarity to Ensure Security of Gas Supply
  4. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceHigh-Intensity Interval Training Is Therapeutic Option for Type 2 Diabetes
  5. Dialogue Platform"The West Must Help Turkey Return to a Democratic Path" a Call by Fethullah Gulen
  6. ILGA-EuropeRainbow Europe 2017 Is Live - Which Countries Are Leading on LGBTI Equality?
  7. Centre Maurits CoppietersWhen You Invest in a Refugee Woman You Help the Whole Community
  8. Eurogroup for AnimalsECJ Ruling: Member States Given No Say on Wildlife Protection In Trade
  9. European Heart NetworkCall for Urgent Adoption of EU-Wide Nutrient Profiles for Nutrition & Health Claims
  10. Counter BalanceInvestment Plan for Europe More Climate Friendly but European Parliament Shows Little Ambition
  11. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi: China's Belt and Road Initiative Benefits People Around the World
  12. Malta EU 2017EU Strengthens Control of the Acquisition and Possession of Firearms

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Cost of Speaking Out: Human Rights Violations Committed in Belarus
  2. ACCABanishing Bias? Audit, Objectivity and the Value of Professional Scepticism
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Oslo Climate Declaration Focuses on Rising Temperatures in the Arctic
  4. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceAbdominal Obesity: A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiometabolic Diseases
  5. EU Green Week 2017Discuss EU Environmental Policies With Industry Experts and Thought Leaders
  6. GEN Summit 2017Join the World's Leading Media Summit for Thought-Provoking Talks and Experiences
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsTogether for Human Rights: A Year in Review
  8. Malta EU 2017EU All Set for Free Roaming Starting 15 June
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersRefugee Unemployment Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  10. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals
  11. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCharlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum Tells Kids to "Eat Well, Drink Well, Move!"
  12. ECR GroupSyed Kamall: We Need a New, More Honest Relationship With Turkey