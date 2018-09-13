Thursday

13th Sep 2018

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

'Big on Big Things, Small on Small Things' – how about citizens?

  • The key ingredient to the EU's future legitimacy and sustainability – EU citizens – did not feature prominently in Juncker's State of the Union speech (Photo: European Commission)

By

On Wednesday (12 September), European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker set out his priorities for the coming year, promising to be "big on big things and small on small things".

Again, the key ingredient to the EU's future legitimacy and sustainability – EU citizens – did not feature prominently in his vision and narrative.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

In a speech of almost 5,000 words, covering the EU's priority to be a strong global actor, the eurozone and security union, EU citizens were only referenced five times during a period when the legitimacy of the Union is being questioned by the departure of a member state from the EU and the rise of Eurosceptic populist movements.

ECAS believes in an inclusive, transparent, citizen-centric and democratic European Union in which citizens' rights are at the heart of decision making at all levels and in which citizens are informed, consulted and actively participate.

Fundamental rights

European citizenship rights are fundamental to the development of a shared sense of belonging of citizens to a Union based on the rule of law in order to counter the growing threat that populist movements and nationalists pose to its sustainability.

Still, free movement, family reunification, access to healthcare and basic services are often denied to EU citizens by member states, jeopardising their fundamental rights and freedoms.

Member states and the European Commission need to commit to the consistent application of EU rights and the implementation of rulings from the European Court of Justice to ensure that all citizens can fully enjoy their rights as members of the European community.

ECAS is documenting rights violations, taking action at Union level and engaging with EU policy-makers to ensure that EU citizens' rights are safeguarded, but political will and leadership are essential at EU and national level to ensure that these rights are upheld.

Digital democratic opportunity

As the president of the commission pointed out in his speech, citizens want the Union to act, "they want to see it happening for real. And they are right".

But what channels are there for citizens to not only voice their concerns but also see that their voices are being accounted for in the EU policy-making?

Regrettably, the word "digital" was mentioned only once in Juncker's speech, even though we live in times of huge technological advancement, which is having a significant impact on our European democratic society.

Today's highly developed Information and Communication Technology (ICT) offers the potential to reach out to millions at a time and allow decision-makers not only to be mere representatives of the people but to co-decide with them.

Giving citizens the opportunity to work together with their policy-makers would be a concrete step towards the innovation that could safeguard and renew our democracy.

Furthermore, while protecting our democracy also means protecting our journalists, as Juncker rightly mentions, it also means understanding that because of new digital platforms, there is a media environment that has radically changed and is allowing citizens to form opinions in a very different way.

The European Elections are taking place next year and there is a high risk that populist and extremist parties will gain even more ground in the only directly elected European institution if they are excluded from the future of Europe debate and their concerns are ignored.

If Juncker wants, as we do, citizens to "all take responsibility for the Europe of tomorrow", the EU needs to give its citizens a stake in Europe's future and reassert EU rights and democracy.

Huw Longton is training and outreach coordinator at the European Citizen Action Service

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. What Juncker said. A look at numbers.
  2. Juncker calls for 'global' Europe
  3. Citizens' rights: where EU and UK differ

Visual Data

What Juncker said. A look at numbers.

"World" and "time" are the words the European Commission chief used the most in his last State of the Union address on Wednesday, amid a far-right surge and Trump's isolationism.

Juncker calls for 'global' Europe

In his final State of the Union address, Jean-Claude Juncker warned of "exaggerated nationalism" in Europe - and said the EU should play a more dominant role in shaping world events, as the US withdraws from the global stage.

Visual Data

Citizens' rights: where EU and UK differ

The rights of 3.5 million EU citizens living in the UK and 1.2 million UK nationals living in EU countries is one of the key issues of the Brexit talks.

Will the centre-right stand up for EU values?

Time for Christian Democrats in the EP to show where they stand on Hungary and on the EU's founding principles, say Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International in a joint text.

Europe needs more modern leadership

If Europe wants to be a global leader, our political leadership has to change dramatically. Power needs a new face in Europe, and it needs to get legitimacy from the people, argues liberal MEP Sophie in 't Veld.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  3. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  4. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  5. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  6. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  7. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  8. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  9. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  11. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions

Latest News

  1. Swedish election shows chaotic migration policies endanger liberal order
  2. Commission made no minutes at Juncker speech seminar
  3. 'Big on Big Things, Small on Small Things' – how about citizens?
  4. Germany urges EU to rival China in Western Balkans
  5. Poland to veto EU sanctions on Hungary
  6. Small states reluctant to give up EU foreign policy veto
  7. EP triggers sanctions procedure, Hungary calls 'fraud'
  8. Juncker, the 'sad and wiser' man of Europe

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  3. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  4. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  7. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  9. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  11. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  12. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us