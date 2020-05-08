Friday

8th May 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Letter

Right-of-reply from the Chinese embassy to Belgium

  • (Photo: EUOBOR)

By

Dear Sir/ Madam,

The Embassy of China in Belgium took note of an article in EUobserver published on 6 May entitled "China suspected of bio-espionage in 'heart of EU' ", which claims that China carries out bio-espionage in Belgium through vaccine development and S&T cooperation; China-Belgium Technology Center is a potential base for economic espionage undermining research results of universities and high-tech companies; former director of the VUB Confucius Institute conducted espionage activities through a wide-ranging social network.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Such claims, based on internal reports four years ago, fall far from the truth, and are mainly based on conjectures and presumptions.

The so-called 'Chinese espionage menace' is nothing new and has time and again been proven fictitious.

Repeated appearance of such reports only serves to mislead the readers and have negative effects.

China develops friendly cooperation with all countries including Belgium on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits.

As an important part of our bilateral relations, China-Belgium technology cooperation has always followed the principle of mutual benefits.

The two governments have signed science and technology cooperation agreements, and established cooperation mechanisms such as the S&T innovation dialogue and the joint commission on scientific and technological cooperation.

All scientific cooperation projects are carried out in accordance with the laws and regulations of the two countries. They are open and transparent, and have brought tangible benefits to the people.

The Chinese and Belgian enterprises and people have the most say.

The China-Belgium Science and Technology Center mentioned by the article is a project aimed at facilitating the development of incubating technologies and exchanges between China and Belgium.

It is a project that is written into the joint declaration of the two countries in 2014 and endorsed by national leaders and governments of both sides.

It is irresponsible to force espionage charges upon rightful S&T cooperation. Many companies including high-tech firms joined the trade mission led by Princess Astrid to China last year.

Many Belgian and European research institutes carry out R&D and production activities in China. Should their operations in China also be questioned?

China and Belgium have our respective strengths in the S&T domain.

China has taken the lead in some areas. China-Belgium S&T cooperation particularly in the fight against the virus benefits both sides. Stigmatizing normal scientific and technology cooperation does not fit with the broader picture of China-Belgium cooperation against the COVID-19 and runs counter to good reason and are unjustified.

People-to-people exchanges are an important way to enhancing mutual understanding and trust between different countries and people. China-Belgium education cooperation and cultural exchanges are part of our thriving bilateral relations and personnel exchanges.

Regarding professor Song Xinning, the former Chinese Confucius Institute Director at VUB, the Belgian Aliens Litigation Council has recently ruled in favour of professor Song's appeal against the Belgian Immigration Bureau's travel ban against him.

His travel restriction into the Schengen region has been lifted since the date the ruling took effect.

It is hoped that people will view China and China-Belgium relations in an objective light, and together we will work for even stronger China-Belgium relations and contribute to international cooperation against the coronavirus with concrete actions.

Spokesperson,

Embassy of China in Belgium

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. China suspected of bio-espionage in 'heart of EU'

Investigation

China suspected of bio-espionage in 'heart of EU'

Chinese spies have targeted Belgian biological warfare experts, vaccine-maker GSK, and other high-tech firms in the country, Belgium's intelligence service suspects.

Resources for Covid-19 abuse victims 'insufficient'

Support services for victims and witnesses, the police and other relevant authorities are stretched to the limits because of staff shortages, travel restrictions or other demands related to Covid-19.

Sweden did it differently - but is it working?

It is too soon to deliver a verdict on the Swedish 'non-lockdown'. However, should Stockholm succeed in containing the virus without bringing its economy to a standstill, Sweden will enter the looming economic recession in a much better shape.

News in Brief

  1. Estonia holds UN talks on 'lessons learned' from WW2
  2. Worldwide 1.1m of 3.8m people infected have recovered
  3. Only 59 minors relocated from Greece
  4. Berlin journalists attacked by lockdown protesters
  5. France will re-impose lockdown if Covid19 increases
  6. Belgian supermarkets sales up €500m since lockdown
  7. Coronavirus: Child sex-abuse content demand spikes
  8. UK enters deepest recession on record, bank warns

Column

Saving Europe from corona's nasty geopolitics

Four months into the corona crisis and one month into the social and economic shutdown, it seems the big geopolitical loser of the pandemic is likely going to be Europe.

Coronavirus: A test of the West

We are experiencing the first global pandemic unfolding in the 24/7 news cycle and taking its toll, in real time, on our daily lives, our financial security and the global economy.

Latest News

  1. Kaczyński turning Poland into 'Franco's Spain'
  2. MEPs: Czech PM Babis can't be in budget talks
  3. Right-of-reply from the Chinese embassy to Belgium
  4. Resources for Covid-19 abuse victims 'insufficient'
  5. 'Disappointing' watchdog may get new EU banking role
  6. EU criticised for giving in to Beijing censorship
  7. Borrell: Coronavirus has 'blown up' global order
  8. Tech giants must stop Covid-19 'infodemic', say doctors

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us